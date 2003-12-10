The way it use to work, people could donate unlimited funds to political parties and limited funds to candidates. In light of the Supreme Court's ruling, that will all change.

Now, party insiders will set up 527 organizations. 527's are non-profit organizations established to support political causes and issues. So, donors will flood these 527 organizations with unlimited funds and they can all advertise.

The net effect of the Campaign Finance "Reforms" is to create a loose network of organizations without any party control that can direct funds against candidates. Let's be honest; they may be "issues" oriented, but they're really anti-somebody.

The parties will try to exert some control over them and help them coordinate, but can't do very much legally. What we'll see is what is already happening. All of the Liberal 527's have a couple of members in one 527, so that 527 can discuss what needs to be done and the members can go back to their 527's and launch the attack.

So far the Republicans are behind the Dems. But, I think we'll see Republicans fire up the 527's now that SCOTUS has weighed in.