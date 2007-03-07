The Democrats and Republicans have long viewed differently the issue of how we deal with terrorists. Democrats have advocated filling up our legal system with terrorists and trying them in a court of law. Republicans, on the other hand, have treated them as enemies who must be dealt with by the military, either killed on the battlefield or tried by military tribunals. Those views are about to collide on the floor of the United States House of Representatives.

Democrats want to bring the terrorists to the United States, house them in our prisons, and try them in our courts. I submit to you that no good will come of this.

From today's Politico:

Key House Democrats plan to insist the Pentagon shut down the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and are contemplating the relocation of many of the 385 or so remaining terrorist suspects to military brigs along the East Coast -- including Quantico, Va., and Charleston, S.C.

"It sets us back in the war on terrorism to be maintaining Guantanamo," said Rep. Jim Moran (D-Va.), who's heading an investigation of the facility for the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

"It will enhance our reputation to close it down and to apply our system of justice to all of these detainees," he added. [Emphasis added.] Reflect on that for just one minute. The United States has already released a third or more of the prisoners at Gitmo and we've seen some of them return to fighting us. But because the Democrats want to "enhance our reputation," they will not only bring the prisoners here from Gitmo, but also put them into our civilian court system and perhaps release them.

Between the TSA collective bargaining issue, the refusal of Harry Reid to allow amendments to the 9/11 Commission bill that would actually make us safer, and this, I realy do think the Congressional Democrats view terrorists with more sympathy than they should.