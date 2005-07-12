We have a Patriot Act and Britain does not. Perhaps the House of Representatives should remember that when doing this.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee yesterday introduced an extension of the USA Patriot Act that denies President Bush the expanded powers, such as "administrative subpoenas," he has been seeking.

In his bill, Rep. F. James Sensenbrenner Jr., Wisconsin Republican, also proposed restrictions on the government's ability to look at library patrons' records and other business records through special court warrants.

Nevertheless, Mr. Sensenbrenner's bill would make permanent all 16 provisions from the original Patriot Act that otherwise would expire at the end of this year.

The White House called the bill a start, but said the administration is working for full authorization of all 16 provisions. Keep in mind that the "special court warrants" that the piece talks about will still be available to deal with the mafia -- just not Al Qaeda.