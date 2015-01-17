Brokeback Selma
Last night, I did a mashup of the Selma and Brokeback Mountain trailers. Had Oprah made that movie, not only would Brokeback Selma sweep this year’s Academy Awards, but the Academy would force all prior winners to hand over their awards. I think I win t
Last night, I did a mashup of the Selma and Brokeback Mountain trailers. Had Oprah made that movie, not only would Brokeback Selma sweep this year’s Academy Awards, but the Academy would force all prior winners to hand over their awards.
I think I win the argument.
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