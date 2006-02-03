Here again is another great parody of Brokeback Mountain. I actually admire the people who can rework trailers for movies into something they are not. I saw one the other day about Sleepless in Seattle that used clips from the movie, changes the music, and made it look like Meg Ryan was a serial stalker. Very impressive.

Now, my mother emailed me about the Broke Mac Mountain one and I think did not get the humor in it. I just think it is quite funny that people have taken a very serious movie with lots of buzz and poked fun at it in these parodies. A few years ago someone did rougly the same thing with Titanic. It was very funny to see.