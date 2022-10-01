An egg yolk and dark brown sugar help this cookie stay moist and not dry out. You’re going to want to heat the butter in a skillet to get it browned. Also, again, use dark brown sugar. And, I’m sorry, get a scale. You want to measure these out in grams to get the recipe right.

1/2 teaspoon sea salt (normal salt will do as well)

Brown the butter in a 10 inch skillet over medium heat. Let it melt and then stir until it starts to brown and smell nutty or like toffee. Remove from the heat.

In a small mixing bowl combine flour, salt, baking soda and cornstarch and stir to combine, set aside.

In a large mixing bowl or stand mixer, add butter, brown sugar, and sugar. Mix on medium speed using an electric mixer for five minutes. Add the shortening and mix for three minutes.

Beat in egg, egg yolk, and vanilla to butter mixture.

Add flour mixture to the butter and sugar mixture. Mix until well combined. Add the chocolate chips.

Cover dough, I used tin foil and set it in the refrigerator. Allow to chill for 1 hour, sometimes I am not patient enough and only set it in there for 30 minutes and the cookies are just fine. And to be honest, sometimes I don't even chill, I am too hungry.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Scoop dough and place on parchment lined baking sheet 2 inches apart. You’re going for ping pong sized balls — not too small. The cookie sheet might only hold six.

Place in preheated oven and bake for 10 minutes, or until edges are a nice golden brown and center is still soft. Don't over bake! You want a chewy cookie.