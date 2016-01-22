Former Senator Bob Dole entered the 1980 Republican presidential primary to stop Ronald Reagan. At the time, Dole declared Reagan would be deeply destructive to the Republican Party. When no one rallied to Dole he called for former President Gerald Ford to get into the Republican primary to stop Reagan.

Ford did not get in. Reagan did not destroy the Republican Party. Reagan, in fact, became the standard bearer for the party. It is worth noting that every Republican nominee since Reagan, with the exception of John McCain in 2008, actively opposed Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Bob Dole is back. Having surrendered to Bill Clinton in 1996, then caved on a government shutdown the day before Clinton intended to surrender, Dole wants Americans to know they should not vote for Ted Cruz. Cruz, according to Dole, is too divisive. Dole, who endorsed Jeb Bush, said he would prefer Donald Trump to Ted Cruz.

Updated: Fri Jan 22, 2016