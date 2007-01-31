We all know the BSOD -- the Blue Screen Of Death -- that screen you get when Windows crashes.

Can it not be said that after spending five years and BILLIONS of dollars rolling out Microsoft's new operating system, Vista, that it is a total failure of form, function, and design that they did not even redesign the blue screen of death?!

Put simply, when Windows inevitably crashes, you will get virtually the same BSOD that you got in Windows 3.1 through XP.

Put another way, I've been using my Mac without a reboot for three weeks. The only program I've had crash in three weeks has been Microsoft Word. And when it crashed, only it went down. It didn't take out the computer.