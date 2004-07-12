Don't miss this Robert Novak column about William F. Buckley going on the offensive against Ron Reagan, liberal do-gooder who hated his father's policies, but loves the name.

The last sentence of the article sums it up. "Those who know Nancy Reagan say she fully agrees with her old friend [Mr. Buckley]."

The Dems have been waiting for Nancy to come out for them over stem cell research. If Ron isn't careful, he may make his mother come out publically for the Republicans.