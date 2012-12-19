Bullâ€”-
An old joke, long attributed to Winston Churchill goes like this. Churchill asked a famous British socialite, “Madam, would you sleep with me for five million pounds?” “My goodness, Mr. Churchill. Well, I suppose we would have to disc...
An old joke, long attributed to Winston Churchill goes like this. Churchill asked a famous British socialite, “Madam, would you sleep with me for five million pounds?” “My goodness, Mr. Churchill. Well, I suppose we would have to discuss terms, of course,” the socialite replied. Churchill then asked, “Would you sleep with me for five pounds?” at which the socialite angrily responded, “Mr. Churchill, what | Read More »