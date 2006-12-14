People in Macon are fighting over the proposed widening of Forest Hill Road, a major artery on the north side of town that once was just a peaceful meandering road with houses coming fairly close to the road.

I say bulldoze it. While I am sympathetic to the ideas, such as roundabouts, etc., I think we need to accept the fact that there are an overabundance of 15mph driving blue haired senior citizens on that road who tie up traffic in 15 car backlogs, exacerbated by people cutting through from the interstate when there is a wreck.

Life goes on and it is time for Forest Hill Road to be expanded. It may not make the homeowners happy who live on that road, but the rest of us will breath a sigh of relief when we no longer get stuck behind granny in her Lincoln Town car slamming on the brakes for every curve in the road.

Besides, all the progressives in town who are obstructing the expansion should be happy. It is, after all, progress.

Oh, and while I grew up overseas and am comfortable driving around roundabouts, you will never, ever get a redneck comfortable with a French idea.