Burden in the Bells for 12/23/2016
"I heard the bells on Christmas Day / Their old, familiar carols play, / and wild and sweet / The words repeat / Of peace on earth, good-will to men! "And thought how, as the day had come, / The belfries of all Christendom / Had rolled along / The unbr...
"I heard the bells on Christmas Day / Their old, familiar carols play, / and wild and sweet / The words repeat / Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
"And thought how, as the day had come, / The belfries of all Christendom / Had rolled along / The unbroken song / Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"
Updated: Fri Dec 23, 2016