James Damore, a Google employee with a Ph.D. from Harvard, penned a memo that cost him his job. Damore wrote that Google, in trying to advance diversity internally, needed to do it in different ways. One would never know that from the media's coverage of his memo.

It was a "controversial anti-diversity memo," one tech reporter wrote of James Damore's memo. Another described it as "sexist." Others referred to it as an "anti-diversity screed" or an "anti-diversity manifesto."

Updated: Fri Aug 11, 2017