Since I was born and raised in South Philly, within walking distance of the stadiums, I have been fortunate enough to attend several Army-Navy games. While the quality of football may not always be the best, the quality of the men playing the game has never been in question. If you can in your lifetime attend one of these games, do not pass it up. The atmosphere is nothing like you have ever seen.

One other thing to consider: Our leader is out flipping the coin in front of about 70,000 people in Lincoln Financial Field, and our enemies' leaders live in caves and rat holes. Remember that.

God Bless America, and thank you to our fine troops for making sure I have the freedom to write this.

[Cross-posted at Tomfoolery of the Highest Order]