damnum absque cum injuria links to a suit filed by a lady alleging a RICO conspiracy involving the Bush family, the government, and Osama. Her theory is that Bush and his dad had knowledge of the attacks and permitted the attacks to go forward. The government was complicit because it had knowledge. But, she doesn't sue Bill Clinton or the Clinton administration.

Her lawyer should be disciplined. She has forfeited her recovery from the 9/11 fund and now should be kicked out of court with costs assessed against her.