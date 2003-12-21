WaPo reports that Al Gore the younger has been arrested for possession of pot. This won't get reported too much. Even if Gore were President it wouldn't have gotten as much press as the Bush daughters.

What is most striking, and the reason I say that, is because I know several people who know Gore, III. I have always heard he was a pot smoking hard partier. I've heard rumors of rehab and other things. I don't know how much, if any, of it is or was true, but it all seems pretty consistent.

The fact that things like this were kept quite during the eight years that Gore was VP is all the more telling when you look at how the media treated the Bush daughters.