Whoa. Just whoa. You know the clip we had up top about the troops? The one where the soliders said they were tired of people saying they support the troops but oppose the war? You know the one.

Well, Bill Arkin at the Washington Post seems to think that the troops need to shut up because the nation is tired of feeding them and supporting their blood lust. At least, that appears to be his point. He also seems to think that the troops are dupes who would lead a coup to protect the nation from the people if we weren't the U.S. (and it's a bloody good thing we are the U.S. so Mr. Akin can use the 1st Amendment to protect himself).

So, we pay the soldiers a decent wage, take care of their families, provide them with housing and medical care and vast social support systems and ship obscene amenities into the war zone for them, we support them in every possible way, and their attitude is that we should in addition roll over and play dead, defer to the military and the generals and let them fight their war, and give up our rights and responsibilities to speak up because they are above society?

He goes on to refer to them as mercenaries who think they are doing dirty work, but that Iraq is not even "necessary" work.

At least Mr. Arkin does not even pretend to support the troops. He would rather, it seems, fire them all or leave them to fend for themselves in Iraq so the nation can resume its self-loathing. We'll give him points for honesty.

UPDATE: Mason Conservative suggested I should also point out this quote, which immediately precedes the quote above:

Through every Abu Ghraib and Haditha, through every rape and murder, the American public has indulged those in uniform, accepting that the incidents were the product of bad apples or even of some administration or command order.

What a pompous, America hating ass.