You all know Rice Krispy Treats. Do you know about using peanut butter? Crunchy peanut butter? You do now.

Ingredients

6 cups rice cereal (yeah, yeah, you know which one)

1 cup white sugar

1 cup peanut butter (crunchy or smooth, but crunchy is best)

1 cup corn syrup

1 tablespoon butter

Directions

Grease a 9 x 13 inch pan with butter or non-stick cooking spray. Mix sugar, peanut butter, and corn syrup in a medium sauce pan. Don’t let it burn. Stir the mixture until it is well melted. Remove pan from heat. Combine warm peanut butter mixture with rice cereal in a big bowl. Spread mixture in greased pan. Allow to cool. Cut into squares. Honestly, I never wait for them to cool completely.

Note: Spray the measuring cup with non-stick cooking spray before measuring out the corn syrup. It’ll pour out better into the pan.