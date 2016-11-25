Left-wing activists in California want Californians to secede from the Union. They point to Scotland, Brexit, Catalonia and other modern secession movements as proof that the Civil War precedent is no longer binding. That precedent, like a roach motel, is that once a state is in the union it can never leave.

California should try. I do not wish California success in the effort, but the attempt is worth it to demonstrate to Californians that conservatives have been right all along. Washington is far too powerful and does far too much.

The founders of this nation never intended for a one size fits all national government. But in the past eight years of Barack Obama, progressive activists oblivious to both history and constitutional law have advanced the notion that states are now irrelevant. In fact, just a few weeks ago in the Washington Post, a writer named Lawrence R. Samuel argued that "states are a relic of the past." He made the argument because Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and therefore should be president, despite the small matter of our constitutional processes that include an electoral college.

Updated: Fri Nov 25, 2016