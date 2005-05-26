One of my true and earnest pet peeves is the obsessive caller.

Call me and leave me a message. If you do not hear from me within 24 hours, call back. But, if you leave me a message, there is no reason to call back 15 more times in a single day.

End of rant. Actually no . . .

If you call and want me to call you back, leave me a message. I'm a lawyer. Lawyers actually are busy people. Do not call 15 times in a day and never leave a message. I'll get back to you when I can. You are otherwise wasting your time and making me mad, especially if I'm on an hour plus phone conference and your name is popping up constantly on caller ID during that hour.

And never, ever, ever rotate between the office home and cell phone. Dammit. If I'm in the office I don't need my cell. If I'm on my cell I can't get to my office phone and both phones have (A) caller ID and (B) voicemail. Deal with it.

Now, end of rant.