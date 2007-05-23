Yesterday, the Republicans did the right thing â€” they attempted to hold John Murtha accountable for his earmarks and bullying.Â They've also tried to hold Alan Mollohan responsible for his corruption and earmarks. Â

Nonetheless, Ken Calvert is alleged to have done the same shady transactions that Mollohan has been engaged in.Â What did the GOP do?Â They put Calvert on the Appropriations Committee.Â How can they expect us to fight the Alan Mollohans of the world when they are rewarding similar behavior?

Call Doc Hastings (WA-4) today.Â Rep. Hastings represents Washington State, which, given the corruption in King County, will probably not like to know Doc Hastings voted for someone like Ken Calvert.Â Hasting's numbers are (202) 225-5816 and (509) 452-3438.

Also, don't forget to call Tom Cole at (202) 225-6165.Â Just tell the person who answers the phone that you wanted to let Congressman Cole know you will not be contributing to the NRCC's efforts until Ken Calvert is off Appropriations.

Report back here in the comments.