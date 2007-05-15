Make Three Phone Calls Today.Â Make them understand ethics is actually more important than "geographic balance."

Today's target is Kay Granger.Â She represents the 12th District of Texas, which includes Forth Worth and Decatur.Â She's one of those moderates the GOP is always told it needs to win, but she's also an appropriator who probably lacked the spine necessary to stand up to Jerry Lewis.

She's ripe for attack on her donors and business interests in her state.Â Likewise, Texas Christian University could become a base of operations in her district for activism against this Calvert decision.

Call (817) 338-0909 first.Â Then call (202) 225-5071.Â Ask if she voted for Calvert.Â Then you may want to ask the following:

(1)Â Are you aware that Ken Calvert paid a heroin addicted prostitute for oral sex?

(2)Â Are you aware that Calvert will be the fourth California Republican on the Appropriations Committee to have records seized by the FBI?

TIP:Â If they say they want to mail you the answer, ask first to speak to someone else.Â If they insist on mailing you something, respond, "So what you are telling me is that you refuse to answer?Â I'll consider that a yes vote."

Also, don't forget to call Tom Cole at (202) 215-6165.Â Just tell the person who answers the phone that you wanted to let Congressman Cole know you will not be contributing to the NRCC's efforts until Ken Calvert is off Appropriations.

Report back here in the comments.