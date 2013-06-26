Call Them Back, @GovernorPerry [update]
UPDATE: Governor Perry has called them back effective July 1st. ————– When last the Republicans filibustered anywhere, it was Rand Paul who led Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas, and others to filibuster over the use of ...
UPDATE: Governor Perry has called them back effective July 1st. ————– When last the Republicans filibustered anywhere, it was Rand Paul who led Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas, and others to filibuster over the use of drones against Americans in the United States. The Democrats chose to filibuster legislation that would save the lives of American citizens. It is telling. Last night | Read More »