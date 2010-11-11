Senator Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) is offering an resolution next Tuesday during the first meeting of Senators serving in the 102nd Congress.Â The DeMint Resolution wouldÂ be a statement thatÂ the Senate Republican Conference will not take earmarks for the next two years.Â RedState readers could be the difference between this resolution passing or failing.Â Consider this your call to action.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kent.)Â is opposing this measure and whipping his members to beat back the effort by DeMint for a two year earmark moratorium.Â McConnell isn’t the only Senator calling other members to oppose this new conference resolution.Â Just look at the roster of Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee to see members working the phones to defeat this measure.Â

Here is what I need you to do.Â Call your Republican Senator at 202-224-3121and ask him or her if she is going to vote for the DeMint resolution.Â If you don’t have a Republican Senator in your state and you want to help, adopt a Senator.Â If you want to call one of the new members, look up the phone number on the Senate website and give them a call.

Next, ask for the staffer that handles appropriations.Â You sound like an insider if you say: “Can I talk to the LA that handles approps for the Senator?”Â This line will not work for campaigns, but will work well for Senators.

Next, ask specifically if the Senator is supporting Senator DeMint’s resolution to ban earmarks for two years for the Senate Republican Conference.Â If they dodge, ask for their name and get a specific statement whether they are a Yes, No or Undecided.

Next, log onto RedState and publish a comment to this post with your report.Â Who you spoke to.Â What they said and any otherÂ relevant information.Â

Here is what we know right now.Â Senators who we know are supporting this effort are the Republican cosponsors of the DeMint resolution and they are the following:

Senator Tom Coburn (R-Oklahoma)

Senator Michael Enzi (R-Wyoming)

Senator John Ensign (R-Nevada)

Senator-Elect Marco Rubio (R-Florida)

Senator-Elect Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania)

Senator-Elect Mike Lee (R-Utah)

Senator-Elect Kelly Ayotte (R-New Hampshire)

Senator-Elect Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)

Senator-Elect Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas)

Senator Richard Burr (R-North Carolina)

Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama)

Senator Bob Corker (R-Tennessee)

Those are the good guys. Here are the bad guys:

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky)

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee)

Senators Thad Cochran and Roger WickerÂ (R-Mississippi)

Senator-Elect John Hoeven (R-North Dakota)

Senator-Elect Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

Senators Olympia Snowe and Susan Collins (R-Maine)

Senators Johnny Isakson and Saxby Chambliss (R-Georgia)

Senator Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina)

Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas)

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

Senator-Elect Jerry Moran and Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kansas)

Senator Scott Brown (R-Massachusetts)

Senator Richard Burr (R-North Carolina)

Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (R-Idaho)

Senator David Vitter (R-Louisiana)

Senator John Thune (R-South Dakota)

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama)

Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Oklahoma)

Senator Richard Lugar and Senator-Elect Dan CoatsÂ (R-Indiana)

Senator-Elect Roy Blunt (R-Missouri)

Senator Orin Hatch (R-Utah)

Right now Republican Leadership and Appropriators are bragging that they have this won.Â RedState has other plans.Â Let’s see if we can win this one for all taxpayers.