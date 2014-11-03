Can I call you on Wednesday morning? I’m doing a nationwide conference call with RedState Readers.

If you want to be a part of it, go here to register. I will call you at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

The purpose of the call will be to break down races, look at what happened, and explore the future. Register here. I’ll talk to you Wednesday morning.

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