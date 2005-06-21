Jay is right.

I was reading about some congressional nutjobs, and the question occurred to me, "Where's Cynthia?" Where's Cynthia McKinney, the Jew-hating, conspiracy-mongering loudmouth from the Fourth District of Georgia? Many of us were anticipating her return to Congress, for she is always great copy. But, unless I've missed something, she has been awfully quiet %u2014 suspiciously quiet. Has the Democratic party worked out some kind of deal with her, whereby she doesn't embarrass them? (Talk about conspiracy-mongering!)