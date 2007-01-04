Read these few paragraphs from today's Macon Telegraph:

The list of things council does not know is staggering, when compared to what it should know. Council doesn't know if the school board and county commission will go along with the funding vehicle that requires each entity to give up property tax proceeds over 25 years.

Council doesn't know what replacing capital items at the convention center (carpet, HVAC, plumbing, roofing) will cost over the more than two decades the contract runs. However, it should know that Noble pockets all of the profits from the convention center. Those expenses will have to come out of the city's general fund.

Council should also know that the cost of the bonds will run $18 million over the contract's life, backed by the good faith and credit of the city's taxpayers.

Those are just some of the â€œdetails, details, details.â€ But the one major item that cannot be ignored is â€œlocation, location, location.â€

The plan chosen by council over the mayor's objections - and contrary to the unanimous recommendations of a 15-member selection committee - is to build the hotel in the parking lot on the east side of the Coliseum.