Ingredients:

1 lb center-cut bacon, cut in half

½ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Line a rimmed cookie sheet with foil and spray with nonstick spray. Place parchment paper on top of the foil.

Lay the bacon pieces across the parchment paper. Mix the other ingredients in a bowl. Using your fingers, pinch the sugar mixture and drop it on top of the bacon. Use your finger to spread the sugar over the bacon. You won’t use all of the sugar.

Place in the oven for 15 minutes. Rotate the pan 180°. Continue cooking for 10 minutes more. Check for doneness.

Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for ten minutes. Remove the bacon from the parchment paper and enjoy.