I haven't posted anything today. I have been tied up with two issues.

First, my sister, on her way to work this morning, put my two year old nephew in the car and realized she forgot her purse. She went back in the house. In those few seconds, three men drove up, one went into her garage and started to drive her car and my nephew away.

By the grace of God the neighbor happened to be outside and saw what was happening. She ran over yelling, my brother-in-law ran outside, and the men fled -- but not before the neighbor got the license plate.

The men, however, eluded capture.

We've all been a bit distracted today.