Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls â€“ what time is it?

You got that right â€“ itâ€™s time for this weekâ€™s Carnival of the Vanities, where bloggers submit their self appraised best post of the past week.

Perhaps Iâ€™ll finally get Instalanched. You reading Glenn??

Feel free to check out my site. As is customary, I, your humble and obedient host, will not post my best post of this past week or even my second best post of the week. Wouldnâ€™t consider that.

So, now, with that introduction, on with the show:

DISCLAIMER Iâ€™m a lawyer. This is required for me. The contents of this post are not endorsed, screened, monitored, censored, or otherwise approved of by this weekâ€™s host. The information is provided purely as a courtesy and, if you are offended, go jump in a lake you damn moron. You shouldnâ€™t have looked and canâ€™t complain when you damn well did not have to click on the link. You got that? Do you really? Are you sure? Okay the, if youâ€™re sure, now you can read this post. By the way, some people donâ€™t like their names used, so I am not using any names other than my own, Erick-Woods Erickson.

The Introduction I thought this would be the perfect first post. The included picture truly shows how the left and right in the blogosphere react to each other. See Gleeful Extremist for the details.

The War & The Prison

Annâ€™s Fuse Box weighs in with Kofi and the war.

Small Town Country Girl thinks you might need a different perspective on Vietnam and Iraq.

Semi-Intelligent Thoughts looks at the Democratic Undergroundâ€™s hypothetical response to Bush actually going to a military funeral. Heh.

The Iraqi Prison scandal continues at the Calico Cat.

Classical Values has a very good post on the "torture" in Iraq that will bump that blog up to my daily reading list.

Chuck Simmins, like me but much more so, ainâ€™t really crying for the Iraqi prisoners.

The guys at QandO have a great post on the Taguba report. Damn, the media needs to hire these guys. If only the New York Pravda a/k/a was as competent as these guys in reporting facts and accurate observations.

Setting The World To Rights is talking about Come As You Are Wars. No, that doesnâ€™t mean your birthday suit, Robert. Go back to studying for the bar.

Nikita Demosthenes has the picture that shows Bush cares and remembers the tragedy of September 11, 2001.

The Eleven Day Empire talks about a subject I consider to be a part of the War on Terror, though some disagree. You guessed it -- the Israeli-Palestinian situation and the absurdity of a right of return. Thereâ€™s some Tomfoolery there for you Brian.

Josh reports on Pat Tillmanâ€™s brother and there being no place for God at Patâ€™s funeral. This oneâ€™s a disappointer folks â€“ not the post, just the facts Josh reports.

And now itâ€™s that time for us to go to the other most popular subject in blogdom, or so it seems.

Politics & Ichabod Kerry a/k/a Gigolo John a/k/a John F***ing Kerry a/k/a You get the idea.

The American Mind, one of my daily reads (it should be one of yours too), thinks that Douglas Brinkley is overworked and a partisan hack therefore his books are crap â€“ all crap (okay, that last part is an editorial comment on my part).

Leaking Pure White Noise leaks that John Kerry has sexual relations with pigs and that people need to stop recycling the same on political news.

The Smarter Cop looks at the number of times John Kerry has apologized. Itâ€™s a short look.

Sneakeasyâ€™s Joint is questioning the citizenship of the flag.

Admiral Quixote has thoughts on the international impact of the Presidential Election.

Dissecting Leftism looks at why elitist are leftists.

Political Correctness Watch says British law will protect you living in a trailer if you are the right race. Have yâ€™all seen the movie "Snatch." That entry made me think of that. Funny movie.

Greenpeace got defeated by nuke folks says Greenie.

Spot On chose Opportunity.

Fringe thinks Kerry is like an eBay item.

Are you outraged that Sudan is on the UN Human Rights Commission??!! Tim Worstall discusses the outrage.

Dogs & Cats

Dog fans go here.

Cat fans go here.

And Now, Some Thoughts on Life

On Taken In Hand, in a post appropriately titled He who dares, wins, Bonnie has a great story about how she met her husband.

Little Diary answers why all the frat parties I attended in college (lots of them) were on Thursdays.

Andrew Ian Dodge chronicles the continuing adventures of G.o.D.

Solomonia shares a sense of belonging.

Brian Noggle is right. This deserves ridicule.

Caleb Walker has discovered my all time, say it every day (sorry Mom) phrase and life motto.

Quibbles-N-Bits spins a yarn about a place near and dear to my heart because I grew up there.

Da Goddess has a love letter from the little Dude.

The Peopleâ€™s Republic of Seabrook chronicles the travails of traveling to Breaux Bridge-- an old stomping ground for this Louisiana native.

Wanna learn some top secret codewords? Do a crossword puzzle. This one is worth reading folks â€“ not that the rest arenâ€™t. But, this one really is.

Last, but definitely not least, letâ€™s take a look at

Business

Is heavy investment in R&D a guarantee of bottom line business success? According to two well-respected sources, the answer is "no." Check out Small Business Trends for the details.

Well, thatâ€™s all folks. Yâ€™all have a good night/tomorrow. Please be sure to refer others to the site for the Carnival.

Send all your posts for next weekâ€™s Carnival to Dispatches From The Culture Wars

Take care.