When Evelyn was an infant we noticed she had a thing for music. In particular, whenever she heard "Carol of the Bells" she froze in her tracks, regardless of what she was doing, and spontaneously would start shaking. The shaking became dancing. The dancing became laughing. It was like clock work.

Even now at age 3, she does the same thing with "Carol of the Bells."

When she was two, I captured it on camera. It is something to behold. She's digging through stuff in our bedroom and then hears the music. The dancing takes over.