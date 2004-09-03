Being a lawyer in Bibb County, Georgia, I am required to practice criminal law for the first five years of practice. I am regularly assigned indigent defendants to represent.

I was assigned one a while back and have been looking for him for several months. He was in jail and they let him out. He did not show up at his arraignment in August so a bench warrant was issued. I spent an hour yesterday trying to find him. There is a new arraignment in two weeks.

Well, I found him. He died back in July. I donâ€™t know what happened. I have sent letters to his motherâ€™s house for the past month. She called today to tell me he died.