Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Konnie Semonski's avatar
Konnie Semonski
9h

Thanks Erick. While I do not agree with you on everything - on this - your are 1,001% correct. This will turn into a slush fund and give the government the ability to move money to it friends and allies on my dime. And you think Minnesota is bad - if this gets going it will be unbearable.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
9h

Thank you for the clarification. I have questions. First, if absolutely everyone abides by the rule of law would this be necessary? Second, we are in debt up to our eyeballs where does this money come from? Third, is the President trying to sabotage the midterms? And lastly I’m so tired of our government, congressmen/women and senators instead of working with the president to actually run this country to help their constituents they take their ball and go home. I’m sick of it all.

To everyone, have a safe weekend and remember our military who died so that you can be free.🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸.

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