I wrote the post on Cindy Sheehan earlier and originally called her a "media whore" though I subsequently chose to call her a pawn -- probably a more apt description. At RedState, we left it "media whore" with an apology/clarification.

The lefties got my office phone number, email address, and IM and have been filling up voicemail, etc. today. These people are nuts. Calling me something is one thing, but referring also to my secretary as the "c" word because she works for me -- that's over the top.

Cindy Sheehan is a lefty sacred cow. She wants to attack the President (and Israel) and then hide behind her dead son to avoid criticism. She cannot.