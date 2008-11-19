In Al Franken's 2005 book, "The Truth (With Jokes)", Franken aptly defines the term "cautiously optimistic" with this blurb:

>Cautiously optimistic? That's not good. That's an optimist's way of saying, â€œWe're screwed.â€ Iâ€™ve instructed my wife that if a doctor ever tells her that heâ€™s â€œcautiously optimisticâ€ about my test results, she is to pull the plug immediately. (Source: â€œThe Truth (With Jokes)â€, p. 12) Fast forward to the present. According to the Politico newspaper, Franken is now using that very same phrase to describe his chances in the recount.

>Emerging from the meeting with Reid, Franken said that he was "cautiously optimistic" that he would prevail in the recount. (Source: [Politico.com](http://www.politico.com/blogs/thecrypt/1108/Not_quite_Senatorelect_Franken_meets_with_Reid.html?showall), Nov. 19, 2008)