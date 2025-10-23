The Shutdown

Democrats are preparing to give up on the shutdown. The problem is the timing. If they reopen the government now, Republicans are offering a quick fix to extend healthcare subsidies. But if they wait until November 1st, they can blame the GOP for killing the healthcare subsidies the Democrats themselves have previously voted to end.

It’s all showmanship for the Left. But while the Left appreciates the fight, don’t look now — the GOP is still confirming judges. Already this week, the GOP has added three more judges to the federal bench. The Democrats’ delay has done little to slow that down.

The Building

I think the new White House ballroom is going to be a gaudy monstrosity that overwhelms the complex and architecture of the site. Frankly, I think all the gold leaf at the White House makes it look less American and more like a French whore house.

The White House has always been a home for a president, not a king. Trump disagrees with how the White House is designed in that way. While I think the ballroom is going to be a gaudy testament to puking gold leaf everywhere, I know the botoxed blondes of Mar-a-Lago, whose faces have been pulled back as far as they can and their lips injected to maximum capacity, will fall all over themselves to claim it is beautiful through their squinted, lifted eyes.

As an aside, ladies, please stop with the plastic surgery. You don’t look younger. You look freaky. Go watch Death Becomes Her and get back to us.

In any event, I make my objections to style and architecture known and say I do not care about this. Progressives these days are literally and figuratively pouring gasoline on themselves and striking matches over the slightest provocation, and without even having worked for Congressman Tony Gozales.

George W. Bush not only built a baseball field, but tore out the wood paneled situation room in which JFK negotiated the Cuban Missile Crisis and Ronald Reagan orchestrated the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Obamas renovated dining rooms to make them uber modern and drab. Trump vomits gold leaf all over the place. Nancy Reagan dripped more red paint around the White House than Stalin’s portrait painter ever used. The East Wing was expanded by Roosevelt. Ike put in a putting green. There’s an outside pool. There was an indoor pool. It is the President’s house. He gets to do with it as he will.

Trump wants to add his touch. He wants a big-ass gaudy ballroom. That’s his style, which is best described as the bastard love child of Liberace and Jules Hardouin-Mansart. He can and will do it whether you like it or not. So learn some history about the additions, renovations, and deletions at the White House and suck it up, buttercup.

Also, what will be hilarious is the Democrats turning this into a 2028 litmus test. You know, and I know, their base will demand every Democrat commit to supporting healthcare for illegal aliens and bulldozing the ballroom. But it won’t happen. They’ll find it convenient and useful as a fundraising tool, and Pete Buttigieg will promise to christen it with a gay wedding if he is elected.

Also, this is just chef’s kiss perfection: