This is actually pretty hilarious.

Gawker, the site that has spent lots of time also ridiculing Sarah Palin and Trig Palin and pretty much writing every other offensive thing you can think of, is now attacking Mitt Romney for having assets based in the Cayman Islands.

The Romney camp is gleefully pointing out that Gawker, you may not know, is based in the Cayman Islands.

According to Chris Rovzar at New York Magazine, Gawker is owned by Gawker Media Group, Inc, a Cayman Islands Entity.