I love classical music -- okay and Nirvana, Blink 182, and a lot of other music my wife hates. But, I grew up on Classical Music, so I love iTunes because of the newly expanded catalog.

Here is what is so funny. They have Luigi Cherubini's Messa Solenne, which is Mass in D. Part of the Mass is the Gloria with the line "cum sancto spiritu" or "with the Holy Spirit.

Anyway, you know that the latin "cum" means "with." You also know there is a vulgar modern slang by the same name.

So, I'm crusing through the Mass in D and notice that the "cum sancto spiritu" is listed as "c*m sancto spiritu." Ah, running the find/replace without thinking.

Here, by the way, is the Mass with translation. If you've never heard a version, you should. It's beautiful.