Today's our last day here. I've been in meetings all day and came home tonight to take Christy and Evelyn out to Landry's. Wow was it good!

I got the fried shrimp and Christy got the fried catfish with a caesar salad. Evelyn got a bowl of macaroni and cheese.

That was the best fried shrimp I've ever eaten. Landry's has always been a great place, but I don't ever remember it being that good.

We also had creme brulee and key lime pie. Fantastic stuff.

This has been a fabulous vacation, even though the last few days were spent in meetings.