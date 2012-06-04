Let me join the growing chorus of support for Chauncey Goss in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. The son of former CIA Director and Congressman Porter Goss, Chauncey has decided to get into politics. He gets it right on budget issues and is not willing to join the growing voices among Republicans in Washington flirting with tax increases and other ways to boost income into Washington’s coffers.

He’s also very willing, in Florida, to be vocally in favor of full repeal of Obamcare.

I have several friends who have known Chauncey for a while and, looking at the field in FL-19, I think he’d be the best of the bunch. If you want to learn more, head right over here.