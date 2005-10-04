Cheney Campaigns for Collins
Vice President Dick Cheney is coming to Houston County this month to boost former congressman Mac Collins' campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Jim Marshall.
Cheney is scheduled to attend a reservations-only fund-raiser Oct. 28 at Henderson Village in Perry. Tickets are $250 for general admission. For $2,100, guests can get two tickets, a photograph with Cheney and admission to a VIP reception as well as the general reception.
"We're just putting it all together to challenge the incumbent in the new 8th District," Collins said Tuesday. Collins formed a campaign committee this year but has not made a formal announcement. He said he expects to do that before Cheney's visit.