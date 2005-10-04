From the Telegraph:

Vice President Dick Cheney is coming to Houston County this month to boost former congressman Mac Collins' campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Jim Marshall.

Cheney is scheduled to attend a reservations-only fund-raiser Oct. 28 at Henderson Village in Perry. Tickets are $250 for general admission. For $2,100, guests can get two tickets, a photograph with Cheney and admission to a VIP reception as well as the general reception.

"We're just putting it all together to challenge the incumbent in the new 8th District," Collins said Tuesday. Collins formed a campaign committee this year but has not made a formal announcement. He said he expects to do that before Cheney's visit.