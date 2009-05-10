Dick Cheney has given a lashing to both Colin Powell and Barack Obama.

Put me in the Cheney-Limbaugh camp. Heck, put me in the Cheney-Limbaugh 2012 camp.

If not a Presidential ticket, at least they should be the listened voices on the right â€” the ones whose advice guides the direction our candidates go.

Yes, the left may laugh at that and encourage it, but they would be wise to think about it.

Mr. Powell recently said that Republicans need to more move to the center politically and that Mr. Limbaugh's polarizing far-right rhetoric hurts the party's image.

Mr. Limbaugh retaliated by accusing Mr. Powell of being "just another liberal" and that he should become a Democrat.

"I think my take on it was Colin had already left the party," Mr. Cheney said. "I didn't know he was still a Republican."

Colin Powell, Meghan McCain, and others would have the GOP become more Democrat to compete on the playing field of American politics. Cheney and LImbaugh both urge a clear, distinct brand. The money is on them. The GOP will never win by being Democrat-lite.

It is the essence of what Jim DeMint recently wrote in the Wall Street Journal. The GOP needs to refine its message and actually stand on principles instead of trying to be all things to all people.

One way to do that is to maintain consistency on a strong defense, which is right where Cheney is aiming going after Obama.

Mr. Cheney said that administration's dismantling of many of the policies and protections instituted by President George W. Bush after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks â€” including the planned closing of the Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba and halting controversial prisoner interrogation techniques â€” have made the country more vulnerable to future attacks.

This is an important point to keep repeating because it has the virtue of being true and of lingering in the public conscience. If we are attacked again, and with Obama in charge it is more than likely that we will, the public needs to remember what it was like to have grown ups running the show.