So WaPo makes a big deal out of Cheney's dress at the Holocaust ceremony. I agree it was not a great choice. But, in the "report" there is this:

Some might argue that Cheney was the only attendee with the smarts to dress for the cold and snowy weather. But sometimes, out of respect for the occasion, one must endure a little discomfort.

That's called editorializing. Report the facts. Let the reader decide. At least, however, we don't have to guess where WaPo stands on the matter. They might as well blog it.