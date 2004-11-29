The band Chevelle is certainly not Bach. It is rock and it is glaring rock. "Seeing Red Again," "Vitamin-R," and "Send the Pain Below," three of their widely known songs, are hard rocking songs. I have them on my iPod. I like the band -- my musical tastes are pretty diverse, from Chopin to Chevelle with Nirvana and Beethoven in between.

With a hat tip to Jon Adler, here is another reason to like Chevelle. According to bassist Joe Loeffler,

I agree with everything [Bush] stands for. I voted for him four years ago. But this election was just plain obvious. The choice was to vote for a politician or vote in a President. Kerry had nothing. The polls of people who voted for Kerry found that they voted for him because he wasn't Bush, which doesn't make sense to me. I don't see why people didn't vote for Bush. I heard, â€œWell, he went to Iraq and we didn't find weapons of mass destruction.â€ What? That's why you don't like him. That's all you got. We're saving lives here. We liberated 50 million people and we took Saddam out of power.

He gives a very articulate defense of Bush to Cleveland's Freetimes, the city's alternative paper.

Oh, how did the reporter guess that Loeffler liked Bush (Loeffler never brought it up)? Loeffler mentioned that he drove an H2 (Hummer) and the reporter immediately concluded that Loeffler must be a Republican.

I guess that makes most of Hollywood Republican, given their massive car collections and private jets.