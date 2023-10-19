Ingredients:

1 ½ cups (7 ½ ounces) Self-rising Flour (White Lily)

½ teaspoon Black Pepper

½ cup Milk

2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, melted

1 tablespoon Unsalted Butter, not melted

4 Bone-in Skin-on Chicken Breasts

6 cups Chicken Broth

1 cup Water

1 Onion, peeled and halved through root end

1 Celery Rib, halved crosswise

Directions:

Combine flour and pepper in a large bowl. Combine milk and melted butter in a second bowl (butter may form clumps). Using a rubber spatula, stir the milk mixture into the flour mixture until just incorporated to form a dough. Knead the dough in a bowl until no flour streaks remain. Cover with plastic wrap, and set aside.

Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with pepper. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin side down, and cook until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip chicken and continue to cook until golden brown on the second side, 3 to 5 minutes longer.

Add broth and water to the pot, scraping up any browned bits. Nestle the onion and celery into the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 25 minutes. Skim off any foam as it rises.

Meanwhile, roll the dough into a 12-inch square, about 1/8 inch thick. Cut dough lengthwise into 1-inch-wide strips, then cut diagonally into 1-inch-wide strips.

Remove the pot from the heat. Transfer chicken to a plate and let cool slightly. Discard onion and celery. Return broth to boil over medium-high heat and add pastry dough strips. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until pastry is tender and puffed, about 15 minutes. While the pastry cooks, remove the skin from the chicken and shred it into bite-size pieces. Discard the skin and bones.

Stir the shredded chicken into the pot and cook uncovered for 5 more minutes to allow the chicken to heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Inspired by America’s Test Kitchen’s recipe for Chicken and Pastry.