So I made this over the weekend after modifying several different recipes. By demand. Chicken Curry Prep Time: 25 min | Cook Time: 35 min | Servings: 4 to 6 servings | Difficulty: Easy Ingredients: 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 whole cloves

1 stick cinnamon (optional)

2 bay leaves

1 small sweet yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger root

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoon mild curry powder**

1 tablespoon hot curry powder**

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teapoons salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon Hungarian paprika

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts - cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon tomato paste

Juice of half a lemon

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

** I use Sharwood's Curry Powder. If you cannot find hot and mild curry powder, just use 3 tablespoons of available curry powder, but 2 tablespoons if it is labeled a hot curry powder. Directions: 1. Heat vegetable oil in a 5 qt. dutch oven over medium heat. Add cloves, optional cinnamon stick, and bay leaves. Let sizzle for two minutes. Discard cloves and, if used, cinnamon stick. Reserve bay leaves. 2. Saute onion until lightly browned. Stir in ginger and lightly brown for two to three additional minutes. Stir in garlic and brown for an additional minute. Stir in curry powders, cinnamon, paprika, sugar and salt. Continue stirring for 2 minutes. Add chicken pieces. Stir, scraping the bottom of the pot, letting all sides of chicken whiten. Add coconut milk. Stir in yogurt, then tomato paste, then cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 30 minutes. 3. Prepare a pot of rice. 4. Remove bay leaves and stir in lemon juice. Simmer 5 more minutes.