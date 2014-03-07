Since Jeremiah Wright has been the president's pastor for 20 years, Barack Obama should understand the concept of chickens coming home to roost. The chickens took up roosting in the Crimea in the past week. The Russian invasion is the logical outcome of an American foreign policy rooted in unseriousness.

Only three weeks ago our unserious secretary of state called "climate change" a thre ...



Updated: Fri Mar 07, 2014



