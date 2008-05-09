Poor, poor Chris Matthews. He is so jealous of Rush Limbaugh he finally blew it the other day on Hardball. Matthews said

"I have to offer a Keith-style special comment on that. Anyone who voted to screw up the political system of this country with the purpose of mischief should carry that with them the rest their lives. What a ridiculous way to use the vote for which people fought and died, to use that vote to make mischief. I hope you're proud of yourself."

There are a few things to take away from that.

Matthews and his pals at MSDNC have, for months, been shilling for Barack Obama like a Quiznos junior manager in a gorilla outfit in the right of way -- obviously, obnoxiously, and with little impact on sales. For months and months we've heard Matthews describe how he nearly wets himself every time Obama sighs and has chills go down his spine and up his leg every time Obama speaks.

The whole network, save Joe Scarborough, has behaved like dogs in heat for Obama. Dan Abrams, just two weeks ago, begged and pleaded for Obama to avoid Fox News because they might actually ask the candidate substantive questions, unlike his network. Olbermann is all Obama all the time when he isn't putting Limbaugh and RedState on his "worst person in the world" list -- a list no one would be shocked to see all of the apostles except Judas show up on.

And then there is Limbaugh. After months of MSDNC shilling for Obama, begging people to vote for Obama, and slanting all their "news" coverage to favor Obama, Limbaugh just suggests that voters go vote for Hillary and they do. People went out in a coordinated effort to prolong the Democratic primary. What Matthews and all of MSDNC could not do after months of trying, Rush Limbaugh was able to do -- get people to the polls in droves.

Hell, I'd be jealous too if I spent months preaching the gospel of Obama only to have some guy on freakin' radio outdo me in one day.

Of course, there is more to it than that.

Anyone who voted to screw up the political system of this country with the purpose of mischief should carry that with them the rest their lives.

Chris, of course, is so blinded by his jealousy of Limbaugh that he totally forgets anything and everything about the super delegates. Remember them? They are the people the Democrats decided would decide the thing. And why? Because the Democrats had so little faith in *their own voters* they needed a safe guard to make sure *their own voters* didn't screw up the primary by *exercising their right to vote* for the wrong candidate.

I think Matthews is firing in the wrong direction. He should be firing on his own side -- the side that came up with the most screwed up system for determining a political nominee since democracy was first used in Greece a few thousand years ago.

What a ridiculous way to use the vote for which people fought and died, to use that vote to make mischief.

Chris, how would you have people use the vote? Again, you guys have a system where the vote is actually meaningless. Let's forget about your willingness to write off the votes in Michigan and Florida -- didn't people die for those voters to have the right to vote? Let's just focus on the super delegates, the people who can *totally ignore* the will of the voters and do whatever the hell they want.

Who died for their right, Chris? Oh, right, the hippie anti-American traitors in Chicago in 1968 -- we can't forget about them and the Kent State kids. And I guess the people who stroked out in 1968 when Nixon won (yeah, you all didn't see that one coming).

I hope you're proud of yourself.

Damn proud Chris. We exposed the arrogance of the system you want to defend -- the system that is perfectly willing to ignore democratic votes of citizens if those citizens choose the wrong guy.

It also let us drag it out enough so people get a flavor of who you are willing to support: a man who Hamas is comfortable with, a man FARC is comfortable with, a man who spends twenty years under a preacher of hate who won't take action until the media points it out, a man who got his political start in the living room of a terrorist, and a man who surrounds himself on a daily basis with people who actively hate this country.

Are you proud of yourself, Chris?