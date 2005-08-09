For all the bellyaching about right wing Christians, every once in a while we are reminded that without them, causes such as the persecution of minorities in China and the evils of North Korea would go unnoticed. See here.

Tens of thousands of fans of all ages gathered over the weekend for the annual three-day Rock the Desert Christian music festival screamed for hit bands like Mercy Me and Pillar and kicked Hacky Sacks by a creek renamed the Jordan River and a small pond called the Dead Sea.

Between the Prayer Tent and an abstinence-promotion booth, however, worshipful revelers also stumbled into a more sobering pavilion, the North Korea Genocide Exhibit.