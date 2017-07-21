Eugene Peterson is not a name familiar to most Americans, but within evangelical circles, Peterson is well-known. He wrote a translation of the Bible called "The Message," which is a preferred text for churches trying to lure in new members who might be put off by the "thou shalls" and "thou shall nots" of the King James Version and the more accurate scriptural translations like the English Standard Version.

Peterson, in an interview connected to the release of his last book (Peterson is retiring from public life), told a reporter he would perform a gay marriage in the United States. Liberal Christians quickly praised Peterson and swiftly condemned faithful Christians who expressed even the slightest disappointment in Peterson's secular evolution. Within 48 hours, however, Peterson had walked it all back and declared, again, the Bible is inerrant, marriage can only truly exist between a man and a woman and he would do no further interviews.

Updated: Fri Jul 21, 2017